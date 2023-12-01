WBCS Prelims exam admit card released at wbpsc.gov.in, here's direct link to download

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Preliminary Examination, 2023. Candidates can download the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 from the official website at wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC releases admit card for West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) Preliminary Examination 2023

West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 is scheduled to be held on December 16, 2023.

“The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards for the examination and take a printout thereof. Candidates are directed to carry two copies of identical stamp size photographs along with the proof of any photo identity, in original, such as Madhyamik or equivalent certificate bearing photograph or Passport or PAN Card or EPIC(Voter Identity) Card or Driving License and the printout of e-Admit Card at the venue of the Examination”, reads the official notification.

WBCS Prelims admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the admit card link for “WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXE.) ETC. (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2023.(ADVT. NO. 01/2023)”

Key in your login credintials and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.