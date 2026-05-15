West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB has released WBJEE Admit Card 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can download the admit card through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE Admit Card 2026 released at wbjeeb.nic.in, download link here

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The hall ticket can be downloaded by the candidates till May 24, 2026. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download WBJEE Admit Card 2026

WBJEE Admit Card 2026: How to download

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on WBJEE Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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{{^usCountry}} The examination will be held on May 24, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. Paper I or Mathematics will be held in first shift and Paper II or Physics and Chemistry will be held in second shift. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The examination will be held on May 24, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. Paper I or Mathematics will be held in first shift and Paper II or Physics and Chemistry will be held in second shift. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The WBJEE is conducted annually by the WBJEEB for admission to Undergraduate courses in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture for the 2026-27 academic session in various universities and institutes across West Bengal. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEE. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The WBJEE is conducted annually by the WBJEEB for admission to Undergraduate courses in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture for the 2026-27 academic session in various universities and institutes across West Bengal. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEE. {{/usCountry}}

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