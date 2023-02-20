CRPF Head Constable admit card out at crpf.gov.in, know how to download

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released Head Constable admit cards 2022 today, February 20. Candidates can download the CRPF admit cards from the recruitment portal at crpf.gov.in.

Earlier, the admit cards were scheduled to be released on February 15. The hall tickets for the Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) will be released on February 22.

The organisation will conduct the written test from February 22 to February 28, 2023, at various testing locations throughout the country. The exam will consist of one paper with 100 objective-type questions that must be answered within one and a half hours. The examination will consist of Computer Based Test, Skill Test, PST, Documents Verification and Detailed Medical Examination.

Direct link here

CRPF 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

Click on admit card link available on the home page.

Press CRPF ASI & HC Admit Card 2022 link and a new page will open.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

