CSBC Bihar Police Constable final merit list out at csbc.bih.nic.in, link here

The Central Selection Board, CSBC has released the final merit list for the post of constable in Police. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website at www.csbc.bih.nic.in.

The PET exam was conducted from February 24 till April 8.

A total of 7973 candidates have passed the CSBC Bihar Police Constable examination. For the General Category, 3072 candidates in total have been selected.

Direct link to check the CSBC Bihar Police constable result.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable final result: How to check

Go to the official website at www.csbc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Results: Final result for the post of Constable in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 05/2020)”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

