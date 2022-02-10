CSBC Prohibition Constable admit cards released, here’s how to get hall tickets

The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit cards for the Prohibition Constable written examination on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Candidates can visit www.csbc.bih.nic.in and download admit cards.

The recruitment drive will fill 365 vacancies for the post of Prohibition Constable. The Board will conduct a written examination in one session from 10 am to 12 pm on February 27, 2022.

How to download CSBS Prohibition Constable admit card

• Visit the official CSBC website - www.csbc.bih.nic.in

• Click on Prohibition Department

• Click on ‘<strong>Download e-admit card</strong>’

• Click on ‘Download written exam admit card’

• Enter Registration ID or Mobile Number along with date of birth

• Click on ‘Submit’ tab

• The CSBC Prohibition Constable admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the admit cards and take a print out for future need. Candidates are requested to keep checking the CSBC website for more updates.

