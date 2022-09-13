Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / CSIR UGC Joint NET admit card 2022 out at csirnet.nta.nic.in, link here

CSIR UGC Joint NET admit card 2022 out at csirnet.nta.nic.in, link here

education
Updated on Sep 13, 2022 04:41 PM IST

CSIR UGC NET admit card 2022 released on September 13 at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET admit card 2022 released at csirnet.nta.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the CSIR UGC Joint NET admit card 2022 on September 13. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the examination schedule the CSIR UGC Joint NET Examination June-2022 will be conducted from September 16 to September 18.

SubjectDate

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

Physical Sciences

Mathematical Sciences

September 16
Life SciencesSeptember 17
Chemical SciencesSeptember 18

Direct link here

CSIR NET admit card 2022: How to download

Visit the CSIR NET official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Download Admit Card of CSIR UGC NET – June 2022”

Key in your log in details

Your admit card will be released on the screen

Download the CSIR UGG NET admit card 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
csir admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP