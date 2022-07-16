Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CSIR-IITR recruitment 2022: 10 Junior Secretariat Asst and other posts on offer

CSIR-IITR recruitment 2022: Applications are invited for 10 Junior Secretariat Asst and other posts.
CSIR-IITR recruitment 2022: 10 Junior Secretariat Asst and other posts on offer(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 02:20 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research has invited application for 10 Junior Secretariat and other posts. The application process will commence from July 18 at 10: 30 am. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website of CSIR-IITR at iitrindia.org till August 18.

CSIR-IITR recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10 vacancies out of which 5 vacancies are for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant( General), 2 vacancies are for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant(Finance& Assistant),1 vacancy is for the post Junior Secretariat Assistant( Store& Purchase), and 2 vacancies are for the post of Junior Stenographer.

CSIR-IITR recruitment age limit: The maximum age limit for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant( General), Junior Secretariat Assistant(Finance& Assistant), Junior Secretariat Assistant( Store& Purchase) should be 28 years. The upper age limit for the post of Junior Stenographer should be 27 years.

