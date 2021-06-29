Decision to reopen schools to be taken after July 6: Bihar education minister

The decision to reopen schools in Bihar will be taken after July 6, state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said on Tuesday. If the rate of Covid-19 cases keeps on declining, we may fix a date to reopen schools in the state, he said.

Regarding the reopening of other educational institutes, the education minister said it will be done in phases.

In the first phase universities and colleges will reopen, in the second phase high schools would reopen and in the last phase primary schools and middle schools will reopen, the minister said.

He said that schools will be asked to adhere to the Covid-19 safety guidelines issued by the central government.

Schools and colleges across the country were closed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Bihar government had reopened schools in March this year but had to close them again due to the second wave of pandemic, which led to a surge in the number of active Covid-19 cases.