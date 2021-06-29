Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Decision to reopen schools to be taken after July 6: Bihar education minister
education

Decision to reopen schools to be taken after July 6: Bihar education minister

The decision to reopen schools in Bihar will be taken after July 6, state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has said today.
Edited by Maitree Baral
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Decision to reopen schools to be taken after July 6: Bihar education minister( Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The decision to reopen schools in Bihar will be taken after July 6, state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said on Tuesday. If the rate of Covid-19 cases keeps on declining, we may fix a date to reopen schools in the state, he said.

Regarding the reopening of other educational institutes, the education minister said it will be done in phases.

In the first phase universities and colleges will reopen, in the second phase high schools would reopen and in the last phase primary schools and middle schools will reopen, the minister said.

He said that schools will be asked to adhere to the Covid-19 safety guidelines issued by the central government.

Schools and colleges across the country were closed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Bihar government had reopened schools in March this year but had to close them again due to the second wave of pandemic, which led to a surge in the number of active Covid-19 cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar school covid-19 school reopening
TRENDING NEWS

Firefighters save man stuck on tree while rescuing cat in US. Watch

Street artist’s trumpet performance on RD Burman song delights tweeple

Large sea snail washes up near Andhra Pradesh river, auctioned for 18,000

This new meme trend on Twitter will make you learn alphabets in a hilarious way
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP