Delhi University cancels first and second year UG exams, issues guidelines for grading

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 18:31 IST

Delhi University, or DU, on Thursday, said that it will not conduct the semester examinations for first and second year students of undergraduate programmes. This is the one-time measure and the decision was taken in cognizance of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. A notice regarding this decision has also been released on the varsity’s official website.

As per the notification, the varsity said that holding pen-paper semester exams is not feasible due to the current coronavirus situation.

“The matter was intensively deliberated in the bodies i.e. Task Force constituted by the University in view of Covid-19 and the Working Group on Examinations, based on which it has been decided that as a one-time measure, alternative mode of grading for promotion/results shall be adopted as per composite format for calculating the same for the Intermediate semester/term/year students for the academic session 2019-2020 so that students of the university can take their career forward,” reads the official notification.

Apart from the university students, DU’s SOL and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board students will also be similarly graded and promoted. However, final-year and ex-students will still have to appear for the online open book exams scheduled to be conducted in July.

According to the notice, for students of the intermediate semester, term or year, the grading will be divided into internal assessment marks and marks earned in previous semester exams. Both of which hold a composite 50% marks.

“For students of intermediate semester/term/year, having no previous performance i.e. having no marks in previous semester/term /year shall be graded on the basis of 100% assignment based evaluation,” the notice reads further.

For more details, students are advised to read the official notification.