Delhi University releases revised datesheet for open book exam 2020, check here

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 11:19 IST

Delhi University has released the revised datesheet for its open book mode even semester/ final year examinations 2020. The exams were earlier scheduled to begin from July 1 which were postponed. Now, the DU OBE exams for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will begin from July 10. The subject wise timetable can be downloaded from the official website.

The duration for examination is two hours only and one hour can be taken in addition to two hours for downloading question papers and scanning, uploading Answer sheets. The Total duration shall be Three (03) hours. Information given only on the University website i.e. www.du.ac.in shall be considered official .

DU students can also take the mock tests beginning from July 4 online to get the idea of answering the questions in the online exam mode. According to the official notice, Delhi University will conduct a mock test for undergraduate and postgraduate (regular, NCWEB, SOL) students in open book exam mode from July 4 to 8. The timetable for mock tests can be downloaded from the official website of DU at du.ac.in.

“In case of any discrepancy being noticed in the date sheets, the students may send their queries specifying all the relevant details to the Dean (Examinations) at dean_exam@du.ac.in or examviiconduct@gmail.com at the earliest so that the same may be corrected/incorporated accordingly,” the official notice reads.

Click here for DU OBE Revised Datesheet