Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates KV, unveils infra projects at NIT Rourkela

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday inaugurated a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) and laid the foundation stones for six projects at the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) campus.

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at NIT Rourkela (handout)

The institute has laid the foundation stone for three 500-seat girls' hostels, with a vision of increasing the intake of girl students.

“NIT Rourkela allocated a 15-acre plot for both the boys' and girls' hostels. Presently, the institute plans to use half of the area for a boys' hostel with a capacity of 1000 and three fourth of the area for three girls' hostels, each with an accommodation capacity of 500 students. The remaining area is being kept aside for future hostel construction,” the institute said in a press statement.

Of the three girls’ hostels, one is funded by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) with ₹42.69 Cr under their CSR activity. The other girl’s hostel is funded by the Ministry of Education under the EWS scheme fund, NIT Rourkela has informed.

The rest of the project, which will cost ₹165.81 Cr., will be completed with the support of HEFA (Higher Education Financing Agency), it added.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya-NIT Rourkela will be supported by Coal India.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said, “…More than 2500 students will benefit from the projects unveiled today. Apart from this, there were 2 KVs in Rourkela earlier, today it is a matter of happiness that KV-NIT Rourkela will be the third KV..”

He further added, “NIT Rourkela is making its own way through industrial collaboration bringing infrastructural development to the institute. I acknowledge NIT Rourkela's efforts in initiating this noble task of empowering education and helping the young mind to innovate and research. Also, I thank the distinguished alumni of NIT Rourkela for choosing the institute for their educational journey.”

