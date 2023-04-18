The Directorate of Health Service, Government of Assam will announce the Grade III Technical Post result today, April 18. The result will be available on the official websites of the Directorate of Health Services, Assam at www.dhs assam.gov.in, Directorate of Health Services (FW), Assam at www.dhsfw.assam.gov.in, Directorate of Medical Education, Assam at www.dme assam.gov.in and Directorate of AYUSH, Assam at www.ayush.assam.gov.in.

DHM Assam Grade 3 Technical result today at dhs.assam.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The written examination for the Grade-III (Technical) posts was held on May 29, 2022. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear in Skill Test and Document Verification. Skill Test and Document Verification scheduled is scheduled to be held on April 24, April 25, and April 26.

Notification here

DHM Assam Grade 3 Technical result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.dhs assam.gov.in or www.dme assam.gov.in

Navigate the result link

Key in your login details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and take the print for future reference.

