DHM Assam Grade 3 Technical result today at dhs.assam.gov.in
DHMM Assam Grade III Technical post result releasing today at www.dme assam.gov.in.
The Directorate of Health Service, Government of Assam will announce the Grade III Technical Post result today, April 18. The result will be available on the official websites of the Directorate of Health Services, Assam at www.dhs assam.gov.in, Directorate of Health Services (FW), Assam at www.dhsfw.assam.gov.in, Directorate of Medical Education, Assam at www.dme assam.gov.in and Directorate of AYUSH, Assam at www.ayush.assam.gov.in.
The written examination for the Grade-III (Technical) posts was held on May 29, 2022. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear in Skill Test and Document Verification. Skill Test and Document Verification scheduled is scheduled to be held on April 24, April 25, and April 26.
DHM Assam Grade 3 Technical result: Know how to check
Visit the official website at www.dhs assam.gov.in or www.dme assam.gov.in
Navigate the result link
Key in your login details
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check the result and take the print for future reference.