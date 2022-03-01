DHSE Kerala first year improvement result 2022 declared at keralaresults.nic.in

DHSE Kerala first year improvement result 2022: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has declared 2022 First year improvement exam January 2022 results.

Students who have appeared in the exam can easily download their results from the official results website of DHSE Kerala at keralaresults.nic.in.

Students can check their results from the link given by entering their roll number and date of birth.

Steps to check DHSE 2022 Kerala First year improvement results

1. Visit the official website of Kerala Examination results at keralaresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads ‘<strong>DHSE FIRST YEAR IMPROVEMENT EXAM RESULTS</strong> - January 2022’

3. Enter your login credentials such as roll number and date of birth

4. Submit and access the result

5. Download the result and take a print out for future

The VHSE First Year Improvement Exam Results - January 2022 has also been declared on the Kerala results website. DHSE (NSQF) First Year Improvement Results - January 2022 was also declared on Tuesday.

Here is the direct link to check:

<strong>DHSE (NSQF) First Year Improvement Results</strong> - January 2022

<strong>VHSE First Year Improvement Exam Results</strong> - January 2022

Note: Visit the Kerala results websites for latest news and updates.