Direct admission to DElEd course likely between Sept 12 and 16 in UP

Direct admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course for 2019-20 academic session is likely to take place between September 12 and 16 as over 1 lakh seats in different colleges across the state have been lying vacant since the regular admission process got over on August 30, said an official familiar with the development.

DElEd is required for appointment as assistant teachers in government-run primary schools across the state.

Sources at the Prayagraj-based Examination Regulatory Authority that conducts the exam said the authority has sent a proposal to the state government in this regard after many private institutions raised the issue of having failed to secure admissions to the course after the cut-off date.

Till the last date of admissions on August 30, a whopping 1,04,728 seats out of 2,29,150 seats offering the course were lying vacant, the official said.

As per information available with Examination Regulatory Authority, in District Institutes for Education and Training (DIETs) admissions against a total of 1,24,422 have taken place and most seats are now full.

However, with 46% of the seats vacant, it’s the private colleges that were most worried. Many of these colleges even face the prospect of closure if the seats were not filled.

“These colleges had been requesting that in light of the vast number of vacant seats, government should allow direct admissions,” the official added.

Secretary of Examination Regulatory Authority Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said the move would offer a window to those candidates who had failed to take admission till date owing to whatever reasons.

He said the authority was awaiting a nod from the state government.

Between September 12 and 16, candidates will be able to take admission after checking out the options of colleges available on the NIC or National Informatics Centre website for the same. The colleges, however, would need to provide information regarding each day’s admissions to the Examination Regulatory Authority. A report in this regard has been sought from the colleges by September 17.

