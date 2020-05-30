DU date sheet 2020: Delhi University releases tentative schedule for July exams

education

Updated: May 30, 2020 12:00 IST

Delhi University on Friday released the tentative datesheet for open book examinations for all students on its official website. The date sheet has been released for semester/annual mode July 2020 exams.

According to the datesheet uploaded on the official website of Delhi University, students in the Choice Based Credit System (2015-17) have exams from July 1 to July 11.

For final-semester BSc Honours students of Chemistry, Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics, and others, exams will be held from July 1. While for BA Honours in English, Hindi, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, and others, exams will begin on July 2.

For more details, candidates can check the tentative date sheet by clicking here.

Teachers and student bodies have earlier criticised DU’s decision to hold the exams in ‘open-book’ mode online, terming it ‘discriminatory’ and ‘unfair’. Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) had also said that ‘open-book’ mode online is not viable for a large University like DU, with its diverse student population.

The teachers body said that ‘open-book’ examination was very different from the kind of tests DU students are used to and will thus increase the anxiety of large sections of students