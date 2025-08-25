DU UG Admission 2025: Spot round 1 registration begins today at admission.uod.ac.in, schedule here

University of Delhi will begin the registration process for DU UG Admission 2025 spot round 1 on August 25, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the admission round can find the direct link on the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in. Delhi University (File Photo)

The last date to apply for spot round is August 27, 2025. The allotment result will be out on August 28, 2025.

Candidates can accept the allocated seat from August 28 to August 29, 2025. College can verify and approve the online applications from August 28 to August 29, 2025. The last date of online payment of fees by the candidate is August 30, 2025.

As per the official notice, candidates who applied for CSAS (UG) 2025 but are not admitted to any college as on August 24, 2025 can participate in spot round. heir admissions after 11 :59 PM August 24, 2025.

To be considered in a Spot Admission round, the candidate will have to opt for 'Spot Admission' through his/he dashboard. A desirous candidate will be able to select only those program + college combinations where the seats are vacant as per the category.

DU UG Admission 2025: How to register

To apply for spot round 1, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.

2. Click on registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.