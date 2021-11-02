AAI WR Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for engagement of apprentices

AAI WR Recruitment 2021: Airports Authority of India (AAI) Western Region has invited applications from the eligible and willing candidates from ITI trade, for engagement of apprentices for a period of one year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates belonging to the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa from Western Region (WR) are eligible.

The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application form is November 30.

AAI western region recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 27 vacancies, out of which 13 vacancies are for ITI Trade Apprentice (Motor Vehicle Mechanic and 14 vacancies are for ITI Trade Apprentice (Diesel Mechanic).

AAI Western region recruitment age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age limit of the candidates should be 26 years as on 31 October.

The official notification reads, “Candidates who have passed ITI on or after 01.03.2019 only are eligible (Candidates should not have completed three years after passing the qualifying examination at the time of joining). Students who have appeared for the final year examination and awaiting results may also apply, however, their engagement shall be subject to qualifying the essential equivalent qualification and production of Certificate”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The selection of the candidates would be based on the percentage of marks in the qualifying examination.

AAI western region recruitment: Know how to apply

Candidates should register themselves in the concerned web portal (NSDC) prior to applying for apprenticeship training without fail. Candidates applying for more than one Trade will not be considered and their applications will be rejected.