Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / AAI WR Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for engagement of apprentices
employment news

AAI WR Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for engagement of apprentices

AAI WR Recruitment 2021: Application are invited for various posts of ITI apprenticeship.
AAI Western Region: Application are invited for various posts of ITI apprentices
Published on Nov 02, 2021 06:07 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

AAI WR Recruitment 2021: Airports Authority of India (AAI) Western Region has invited applications from the eligible and willing candidates from ITI trade, for engagement of apprentices for a period of one year.

Candidates belonging to the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa from Western Region (WR) are eligible.

The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application form is November 30.

AAI western region recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 27 vacancies, out of which 13 vacancies are for ITI Trade Apprentice (Motor Vehicle Mechanic and 14 vacancies are for ITI Trade Apprentice (Diesel Mechanic).

AAI Western region recruitment age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age limit of the candidates should be 26 years as on 31 October.

The official notification reads, “Candidates who have passed ITI on or after 01.03.2019 only are eligible (Candidates should not have completed three years after passing the qualifying examination at the time of joining). Students who have appeared for the final year examination and awaiting results may also apply, however, their engagement shall be subject to qualifying the essential equivalent qualification and production of Certificate”.

RELATED STORIES

The selection of the candidates would be based on the percentage of marks in the qualifying examination.

AAI western region recruitment: Know how to apply

Candidates should register themselves in the concerned web portal (NSDC) prior to applying for apprenticeship training without fail. Candidates applying for more than one Trade will not be considered and their applications will be rejected.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aai airport authority
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

North Central Railways Recruitment: Apply for 1,664 ACT Apprentices vacancies

North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1664 posts 

NHAI to recruit 73 Deputy Manager posts, UPSC IES qualified candidates can apply

UPSC EPFO Result 2021: DAF released, last date to submit till Nov 22
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP