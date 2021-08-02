Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) to recruit engineers to fill 68 positions

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has invited applications from eligible engineers to fill 68 vacant positions in project engineer post. The application forms are available on the official website of the ADA at ada.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 04:51 PM IST
"Applications are invited from Dynamic and Meritorious Indian nationals for the post of ‘PROJECT ENGINEER’ (PE) on ‘DEFINED LIMITED TENURE BASIS’ in various disciplines of Engineering for Design, Development, Testing & Evaluation of various Systems/Sub-systems and Project Management from Institutes of Technology, Research Institutions, Public Sector Undertakings and other non-Government bodies or Central (including serving / retired officers of Defence Forces) and State Government Departments having the required qualification, experience and age," the job notification reads.

Candidates should have minimum 2 years of work experience.

"The candidates, shortlisted after preliminary online interview, will be advised to appear for a final personal interview to be conducted as per rules at the venue and date, which will be intimated through the call letter," the job notification says. "The final selection of candidates will be purely on the basis of merit of marks scored by a candidate in the final personal interview only," the notification adds.

