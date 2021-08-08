Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board AO, F&AO exam 2021: Apply online
employment news

Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board AO, F&AO exam 2021: Apply online

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) will conduct competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Administrative Officer and Finance & Accounts Officer on October 3.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board AO, F&AO exam 2021: Apply online(HT file)

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) will conduct competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Administrative Officer and Finance & Accounts Officer on October 3. A total of 65 positions will be filled in both the posts. The application forms are available on the official website asrb.org.in and the deadline for submission of the form is August 23.

Apply online

For both the posts, candidate must be a Graduate of a recognized University securing not less than 55% mark in the final degree examination or equivalent and must have working knowledge of computer.

"The candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must have not attained the age of 30 years as on 23.08.2021 i.e. the closing date of online registration of application," the ASRB has said in the job notice.

Job information, exam details, other information

﻿The first computer based test will comprise questions from general knowledge, general intelligence and reasoning ability, arithmetical and numerical ability and language comprehension. The exam would carry a total of 200 marks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recruitment exam
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Tortoise with beautiful shell munches on banana. Video is a delight to watch

Japanese man holds a placard of positivity for athletes outside Olympic village

Big dog’s reaction to meeting a tiny bird leaves people in splits. Watch

Japanese dancers groove to Udi Udi Jaye from Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP