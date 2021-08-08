Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board AO, F&AO exam 2021: Apply online

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) will conduct competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Administrative Officer and Finance & Accounts Officer on October 3. A total of 65 positions will be filled in both the posts. The application forms are available on the official website asrb.org.in and the deadline for submission of the form is August 23.

For both the posts, candidate must be a Graduate of a recognized University securing not less than 55% mark in the final degree examination or equivalent and must have working knowledge of computer.

"The candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must have not attained the age of 30 years as on 23.08.2021 i.e. the closing date of online registration of application," the ASRB has said in the job notice.

Job information, exam details, other information

﻿The first computer based test will comprise questions from general knowledge, general intelligence and reasoning ability, arithmetical and numerical ability and language comprehension. The exam would carry a total of 200 marks.

