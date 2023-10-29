All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has invited applications for 357 group C (grade 2, 3 and other) non-faculty vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply for it up to November 20 on aiimsbhopal.edu.in. The direct link has been given below.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Apply for 357 group C posts

Here are more information about the vacancies:

Hospital Attendant Grade III (Nursing Orderly): 106

Lab Attendant Grade II: 41

Medical Record Technician: 38

Pharmacist Gr II: 27

Wireman: 20

Sanitary Inspector Grade II: 18

Plumber: 15

Artist (Modellar): 14

Cashier: 13

Operator (E&M)/ Lift Operator: 12

Junior Medical Record Officer (Receptionists): 5

Manifold Technician (Gas Steward)/Gas Keeper: 6

Electrician: 6

Mechanic (A/C & R): 6

Dark room Assistant Grade II: 5

Assistant Laundry Supervisor: 4

Dispensing Attendants: 4

Mechanic (E & M): 4

Library Attendant Grade II: 3

Gas/Pump Mechanic: 2

Lineman (Electrical): 2

Tailor Grade III: 2

Lab Technician: 1

Pharma Chemist/ Chemical Examiner: 1

Coding Clerk: 1

Manifold Room Attendant: 1

To check eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process and other details, read the notification hosted on the AIIMS Bhopal website.

Here is the direct link to apply for AIIMS Bhopal group C recruitment 2023.

Here is the direct link to access the AIIMS Bhopal recruitment notification.