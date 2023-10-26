All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Nagpur has invited applications for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS Nagpur at aiimsnagpur.edu.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 90 posts in the organization.

AIIMS Nagpur Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 90 posts at aiimsnagpur.edu.in

The registration process was started on October 20 and will end on November 18, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Where to send applications

Duly signed print out of your application form along with necessary documents in support of age, educational qualification, experience, category etc. must be sent by Speed/Registered Post to The Executive Director, AIIMS Nagpur, Administrative Block, Plot no.2, Sector -20, MIHAN, Nagpur – 441108 by November 25, 2023.

Selection Process

Based on bio-data, the Search cum Selection Committee may short-list Candidates for interview. Candidates called for interview will have to produce all relevant original documents in proof of details furnished in their application at the time of interview. The interview will be held in Nagpur only.

Application Fees

The application fee for General/OBC/EWS category is Rs. 2,000/- and for SC/ST category it is Rs. 500/. The Application fee is non-refundable. For, PwD category the application fee is exempted.

