Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / AIIMS Patna Faculty Recruitment 2021: Apply for 158 posts on aiimspatna.org
employment news

AIIMS Patna Faculty Recruitment 2021: Apply for 158 posts on aiimspatna.org

AIIMS Patna to recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS Patna on aiimspatna.org.
AIIMS Patna Faculty Recruitment 2021: Apply for 158 posts on aiimspatna.org
Published on Nov 06, 2021 03:49 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Patna has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply online for the posts can apply through the official site of AIIMS Patna on aiimspatna.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 158 Faculty posts in various departments. 

Candidates can apply within 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement on employment news, i.e., November 27, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply online can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here

How to Apply 

Candidates can download the application form from the official website and upload the necessary documents including photograph, signature, date of birth, category certificate, qualification, MCI registration MBBS, MCI registration PG, experience certificate. The filled up application form should be sent to Recruitment Cell, AIIMS Patna, Phulwarisharif, Patna- 801507.

Application Fees

The applicants are required a pay a non refundable application fee pf 1500 for general and OBC category candidates and 1200/- for SC/ST/EWS category candidates. There is no fee for PwBD candidates. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aiims recruitment sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NALCO Executive Recruitment 2021: Registration for 86 posts begins on Nov 8

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021 released on regional websites, download link here

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 527 apprentice vacancies

Maharashtra agriculture courses admissions 2021-22 begins, check schedule
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP