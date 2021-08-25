AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: Registration for 50 Asst Prof post to begin today

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur will begin the registration process for Assistant Professor posts from August 25, 2021 onwards. Candidates who are interested for the posts can register online through the official site of AIIMS Raipur at aiimsraipur.edu.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 14, 2021.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 50 vacancies of Assistant Professor in the AIIMS Raipur. The On-line registration of applications will be available on AIIMS Raipur website from 10 am onwards.

Candidates must fill in the online application form as per the procedure given in this Notice and take a printout of the same. Duly signed print-out of application form along with, Annexure-I, self-attested photocopies of all the documents related to age, educational qualification, experience, category etc. MUST be sent by Speed/Registered Post/Courier to Recruitment Cell, 2nd floor Medical College Building Gate No-5, AIIMS Raipur, G.E. Road, Tatibandh, Raipur (C.G.) Pin 492099.

The application fee for General/OBC/EWS category Rs. 1,000/- , for SC/ST category Rs. 800/- is required to be remitted online only. Any other instrument of payment is not acceptable. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS Raipur.