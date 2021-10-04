Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / AIIMS Raipur recruitment: Last date to apply for 168 faculty positions
employment news

AIIMS Raipur recruitment: Last date to apply for 168 faculty positions

Published on Oct 04, 2021 01:45 PM IST
AIIMS Raipur recruitment: Last date to apply for 168 faculty positions(HT file)
By hindustantimes.com

The application process to fill 168 faculty positions in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur will close on October 4. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do so online through the official website of AIIMS Raipur at www.aiimsraipur.edu.in

AIIMS Raipur recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 168 vacancies of professors, additional professors, associate professors, and assistant professors on a direct recruitment/deputation basis/contract basis.

AIIMS Raipur recruitment application fee: The application fee is 1000 for General/OBC/EWS candidates and RS 800 for SC/ST category. For the PWBD category, there is no application fee. The application fee is exempted for retired faculty on a contractual or deputation basis.

AIIMS Raipur recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS Raipur at aiimsraipur.edu.in

Candidates have to post/courier their application form along with all the relevant documents within 15 days from the last date of submission of the online application to the following address:

RELATED STORIES

Recruitment Cell

2nd floor, Medical College Building

Gate No-5, AIIMS Raipur, G.E. Road, Tatibandh,

Raipur (C.G.) Pin 492099

Note: In case of any technical support required during filling of the online form, please send mail at helpdesk.aiimsraipur@gmail.com mentioning your Application & Post applied in the Subject line of your e-mail, or call on 6265730693.

 

