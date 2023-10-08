AIIMS Rajkot 2023 recruitment: Apply for 131 Non-faculty posts at aiimsrajkot.edu.in

AIIMS Rajkot has invited applications for Group ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ Non-Faculty posts. The application process is ongoing and the last date for the submission of the application form is 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News. The advertisement was published in the employment news on October 7. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at aiimsrajkot.edu.in.

AIIMS Rajkot invites applications for Non-Faculty posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

AIIMS Rajkot 2023 recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 131 vacancies of Group ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ Non-Faculty posts.

AIIMS Rajkot 2023 recruitment application fee: For un-reserved/OBC candidates the application fee is ₹3000 For SC/ST/EWS candidates the fee is ₹1500. Fee exempted from Persons with benchmark disabilities candidates.

AIIMS Rajkot 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at aiimsrajkot.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit and other details on the detailed notification here.

