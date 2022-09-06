Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AILET 2023 registration begins tomorrow at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Updated on Sep 06, 2022 12:39 PM IST

NLU, Delhi will begin the application process for AILET 2023 tomorrow, September 7, 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

National Law University (NLU), Delhi will begin the application process for AILET 2023 tomorrow, September 7, 2022, for admission to BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

As per the official notification the ALIET 2023 examination will be conducted on December 11 2022, from 11 am to 12: 30 am.

Entrance exam fee:

General /OBC/EWS/Foreign Nationals/ Kashmiri Migrants/ Residents of Jammu & Kashmir : 3,050

SC/ST and Persons with Disability (PwD): 1,050

Fee Exempted from Below Poverty Line (BPL) candidates of SC/ST Category only.

AILET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of the university - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

On the homepage, look for the registration link

Select the course (BA LLB, LLM or Ph.D)

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

