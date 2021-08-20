Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

Akola DCC Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply for 100 junior clerk vacancies

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 20, 2021 05:20 PM IST
The application process to fill 100 vacancies of Junior Clerk in Akola District Central Cooperative Bank Ltd begins on August 20. Interested candidates can check notifications on the official website of Akola District Central Co-operative Bank Ltd. at akoladccbank.com. The last date to apply is September 4.

Akola DCC Bank recruitment 2021 age limit: The candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 21 to 30 years as on July 31, 2021.

Akola DCC Bank recruitment 2021 application fee: The application fee is 1000. The fee is to be paid through online mode only.

Akola DCC Bank recruitment 2021 salary: The bank will give a fixed monthly salary of Rs.10000/- for a specified period, following which the probation period will be determined by the bank based on the candidate's working skills and attitude. Following confirmation, the monthly gross salary will be around Rs.25000. In addition, qualified Bank perks/facilities will be offered.

Akola DCC Bank recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of Akola DCC Bank at akoladccbank

On the homepage click on the appointment tab

Click on the link given for the online registration

Register and fill in all the required details

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents and handwritten declaration

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Check detailed notification below

Topics
bank job vacancy
