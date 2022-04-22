AMUL Recruitment: Apply for Accounts Assistant post, check salary

Anand Milk Union Limited (AMUL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accounts Assistant. Candidates can apply on careers.amul.com.

Candidates should be first class graduates in any discipline with full time & two years post-graduation in management or first class post graduation in commerce.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Desired candidates should have 1 to 2 years of work experience.

The age limit for the post is 28 years. Selected candidates will be posted in Vijayawada.

The salary of Accounts Assistants is ₹4,50,000 to 4,75,000 per annum.

“The Candidates Should have working knowledge of Financial accounting, commercial norms & taxation and good knowledge of computers(Knowledge of SAP will be preferred). The responsibilities includes preparation of Accounting documents such as Invoices, billing, Accounts payable, Accounts Receivable, Purchases, Bank reconciliations, verification of payments, MIS, Maintenance of records in SAP FICO and other Commercial , etc,” an official statement said.

"Candidate should have strong knowledge of GST and should be capable of filing GST returns independently. The person will be responsible for Branch Accounting functions," it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apply here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON