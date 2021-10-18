Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Andhra Pradesh: APPSC begins hiring process for Telugu reporters
employment news

Andhra Pradesh: APPSC begins hiring process for Telugu reporters

APPSC will fill 5 vacancies in the post of Telugu Reporters in A.P. Legislature Service. The last date for submission of the forms is November 8.
Andhra Pradesh: APPSC begins hiring process for Telugu reporters(Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 12:30 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications to fill 5 vacancies in the post of Telugu Reporters in A.P. Legislature Service. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission. The last date for submission of the forms is November 8. 

Apply online

“Applications are invited online for recruitment to the post of Telugu Reporters in A.P.Legislature Service for a total of 05 vacancies in the scale of pay of Rs.37,100/- to 91,450/- from candidates within the age group of 18 - 42 years as on 01.07.2021,” the Commission has said in the job notice.

Graduates, who have passed the shorthand and Typewriting (Telugu) both by Higher Grade conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad along with a practical test for a speed of 80 words per minute in Telugu Shorthand conducted by the Secretary of the State Legislature in the case of appointment by transfer and by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission in the case of direct recruitment, are eligible for the recruitment.



Candidates will be selected for the post on the basis of a written exam. “Appearance in all the papers of examination (computer based test) is compulsory. Absence in any of the papers will automatically render the disqualification of the candidature,” the Commission has said.

Topics
andhra pradesh appsc recruitment
