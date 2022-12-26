AP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Application deadline extended till Jan 7

AP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has extended the last date to apply for 6,100 Police Constable posts. The application process, which started on November 30, will now end on January 7. The previous deadline was December 28. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on slprb.ap.gov.in.

The last date has been extended due to relaxation in the upper age limit for the ongoing recruitment drive. AP SLPRB has also announced over 400 Sub Inspector vacancies for which application process is underway.

“The Last date for receipt of the Online Application Form for the post of SCT PCs (Civil) (Men & Women) and SCT PCs (APSP) (Men) is extended from 05.00 PM on 28.12.2022 to 05.00 PM on 07.01.2023,” as per the notification.

For AP Police Constable recruitment, the written exam will be conducted on January 22 and admit cards will be available on January 9.

Here are more details about the vacancies:

Police Constables (Civil) (Men & Women): 3,580

Police Constables (APSP) (Men): 2520

Candidates who have completed intermediate education can apply for these posts. SC, ST candidates who have passed SSC (Class 10), studied intermediate and appeared in 1st and 2nd year exams can apply.

The preliminary written test will be held for 200 marks (200 questions). Further selection rounds include physical test and final written exam.

Apply here.