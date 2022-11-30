AP Police Constable registration 2022 begins today, apply on slprb.ap.gov.in

AP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will begin the registration process for Police Constable recruitment 2022 today, November 30. Eligible candidates can apply for over 6,100 posts on slprb.ap.gov.in. The last date to apply is December 28.

For Sub-Inspector recruitment, the application process will start on December 14.

Here are more details about the vacancies:

Police Constables (Civil) (Men & Women): 3,580

Police Constables (APSP) (Men): 2520

Candidates who have completed Class 12 education can apply for these posts. SC, ST candidates who have passed Class 10, studied intermediate and appeared in 1st and 2nd year exams can apply.

The first stage of the selection process – written exam – will be conducted on January 22 and admit cards will be available for downloading on January 9.

The preliminary written test will be held for 200 marks (200 questions). Further selection rounds include physical test and final written exam.