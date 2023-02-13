AP Police SCT PC PWT recruitment: Phase 2 registration begins at slprb.ap.gov.in
Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has begun the stage 2 online registration process.
State Level Police Recruitment Board has begun the stage II registration process for SCT PC (Civil) (Men & Women) & SCT PC (APSP) (Men) in Police Department from today, February 13. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in.
The results of the preliminary written test were released on February 5. A total of 4,59,182 candidates turned up for the exam, and 95,208 of them passed it.
“SCT PC Stage 2 online application form link is enabled. You can fill your application till 05.00 PM on 20.02.2023”, reads the official website.
AP Police SCT PC PET recruitment: How to register
Visit the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SCT PC STAGE 2 online application form link is enabled. You can fill your application till 05.00 PM on 20.02.2023”.
Key in your log in credentials
Register for stage II
Submit the application form
Take the printout for future reference.