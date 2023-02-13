AP Police SCT PC PWT recruitment: Phase 2 registration begins at slprb.ap.gov.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 13, 2023 04:38 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has begun the stage 2 online registration process.

AP Police SCT PC PWT recruitment: Register for stage II PMT/PET begins at slprb.ap.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

State Level Police Recruitment Board has begun the stage II registration process for SCT PC (Civil) (Men & Women) & SCT PC (APSP) (Men) in Police Department from today, February 13. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in.

The results of the preliminary written test were released on February 5. A total of 4,59,182 candidates turned up for the exam, and 95,208 of them passed it.

“SCT PC Stage 2 online application form link is enabled. You can fill your application till 05.00 PM on 20.02.2023”, reads the official website.

AP Police SCT PC PET recruitment: How to register

Visit the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SCT PC STAGE 2 online application form link is enabled. You can fill your application till 05.00 PM on 20.02.2023”.

Key in your log in credentials

Register for stage II

Submit the application form

Take the printout for future reference.

Topics
andhra pradesh recruitment
