AP Police SI hall ticket 2023 for PET/PMT out, download from slprb.ap.gov.in
AP Police SI Hall Ticket 2023: Candidates can download it from slprb.ap.gov.in.
Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) has released hall tickets or call letters for AP Police SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates can download it from slprb.ap.gov.in.
PET/PMT of AP Police SI recruitment 2023 is scheduled for August 25 at four locations of the state: Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur and Kurnool.
Direct link here
Candidates have been asked to bring a copy of the stage 2 online application form along with all original certificates required while coming to attend the PET/PMT round.
AP SLPRB conducted the written test of SI recruitment 2023 on February 19. A total of 57,923 candidates qualified in the first round and of them, 56,116 submitted the state 2 application form, which made them eligible for the PET/PMT round.
The date of conducting the Final Written Test (FWT) will be informed later, AP SLPRB said.
How to download AP Police SI hall ticket 2023 for PET/PMT
- Go to slprb.ap.gov.in.
- Open the recruitment tab.
- Now, under the SCT SI tab, open the hall ticket link.
- Enter your credentials and login.
- Download your call letter.