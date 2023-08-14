Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / AP Police SI hall ticket 2023 for PET/PMT out, download from slprb.ap.gov.in

AP Police SI hall ticket 2023 for PET/PMT out, download from slprb.ap.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 14, 2023 04:47 PM IST

AP Police SI Hall Ticket 2023: Candidates can download it from slprb.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) has released hall tickets or call letters for AP Police SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates can download it from slprb.ap.gov.in.

AP Police SI hall ticket 2023 for PET/PMT released on slprb.ap.gov.in

PET/PMT of AP Police SI recruitment 2023 is scheduled for August 25 at four locations of the state: Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur and Kurnool.

Direct link here

Candidates have been asked to bring a copy of the stage 2 online application form along with all original certificates required while coming to attend the PET/PMT round.

AP SLPRB conducted the written test of SI recruitment 2023 on February 19. A total of 57,923 candidates qualified in the first round and of them, 56,116 submitted the state 2 application form, which made them eligible for the PET/PMT round.

The date of conducting the Final Written Test (FWT) will be informed later, AP SLPRB said.

How to download AP Police SI hall ticket 2023 for PET/PMT

  1. Go to slprb.ap.gov.in.
  2. Open the recruitment tab.
  3. Now, under the SCT SI tab, open the hall ticket link.
  4. Enter your credentials and login.
  5. Download your call letter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
slprb.ap.gov.in hall ticket call letter admit card. andhra pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP