Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2022 to release on February 5, here’s how to download

AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2022 to release on February 5, here’s how to download

employment news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 03:09 PM IST

AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2022 will release on February 5, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card through the steps given below.

AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2022 to release on February 5, here’s how to download
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

State Level Police Recruitment Board will release AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2022 on February 5, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspectors of Police can download the admit card through the official site of SLPRB at slprb.ap.gov.in.

The admit card will be available on the website on February 5 at 11 am and will be available till February 19, 2023. The preliminary written test will be held on February 19, 2023 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2022: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of AP Police at slprb.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The ongoing recruitment drive in Andhra Pradesh aims to fill-up 6,500 SI and Constable vacancies. Of these, 411 are SI posts. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SLPRB.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
admit card. sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP