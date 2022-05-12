Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Apeejay Education, AWS launch NEP Accelerator programme

This is the first program in India to support the technology transformation of education institutions as per the NEP 2020, according to Apeejay Education. 
Apeejay Education, AWS launch NEP Accelerator programme(Reuters File Photo)
Published on May 12, 2022 02:40 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Apeejay Education and Amazon Web Services (AWS) on May 12 launched the National Education Policy Accelerator Program (NEPAP). This initiative will enable academic institutions in India to align with the technology requirements documented in the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), Apeejay Education said. 

“The accelerator program will guide academic institutions on multiple aspects of the NEP 2020. It will support academic institutions by conducting digital innovation workshops to focus on identifying and prioritizing unique challenges of the academic institutions, and co-building solutions or proof-of-concepts (POCs) using technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML),” an official statement said. 

"AWS will drive these workshops based on the Amazon Working Backwards innovation methodology...AWS and Apeejay Education aim to support academic institutions with AWS credits and capacity building workshops…." it added. 

“Academic institutions in India need to reach the digital maturity advised by the NEP 2020, and take advantage of the latest technologies to modernize their systems, address evolving learner expectations and demands, and achieve operating cost savings,” said Aditya Berlia, co-promoter, Apeejay Education. 

“There is a clear need today to help institutions identify and define problem statements, develop digital solutions, test their efficacies in fail-safe environments, and scale the solutions for the benefit of the education sector," he added.

