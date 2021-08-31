Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / APEPDCL Energy Assistants Recruitment 2021: Apply for 398 posts, details here
employment news

APEPDCL Energy Assistants Recruitment 2021: Apply for 398 posts, details here

Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited will recruit candidates for Energy Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official link at apeasternpower.com.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 09:46 AM IST
APEPDCL Energy Assistants Recruitment 2021: Apply for 398 posts, details here(Shutterstock)

Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Energy Assistants post. Candidates who are interested for the post can apply online through the official link at apeasternpower.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 24, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 398 Junior Lineman Grade II posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application August 30, 2021
Closing date of application September 24, 2021 
Downloading of hall tickets October 2 to October 9, 2021
Date and time of exam October 10, 2021 
Declaration of result October 22, 2021

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed SSC/10th Class with ITI qualification in Electrical Trade/Wireman trade. The age limit of the candidate should be not less than 18 years and not more than 35 years.

RELATED STORIES

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay 700/- as application fees if belonging to OC/BC category and candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay 350/- as application fees. The payment should be made using net banking/ credit card/ debit card.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apepdcl apepdcl recruitment sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today, here’s how to apply

NCHM JEE 2021 answer keys: Last date to raise objections is August 30

UKPSC FRO Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 40 posts of FRO is August 31

Tripura Police admit card 2021 for riflemen exam released, direct link
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP