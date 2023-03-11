APEX Bank Officers Recruitment 2023: Apply for 638 posts at apexbank.in

M.P Rajya Sahakari Bank or Apex Bank has invited applications from candidates to apply for Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of APEX Bank at apexbank.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 9, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 638 posts of Officers of different categories and grade in 35 District Central Cooperative Banks of Madhya Pradesh. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Computer Programmer: 35 posts

Financial Analyst: 35 posts

Marketing Officer: 29 posts

Internal Auditor: 25 posts

Internal Inspector: 17 posts

Office Superintendent: 12 posts

Branch Inspector: 17 posts

Branch Manager: 367 posts

Asstt. Chief Supervisor: 27 posts

Sub Engineer: 8 posts

Statistical Officer: 15 posts

Accountant: 38 posts

Computer Programmer-2: 13 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit given below.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online test. The call letter for the online test will be available on the official website.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹500/- for General/OBC/EWS candidates and Rs.250/- for SC/ST/PH Candidates. 18% GST will be charged additionally. For more related details candidates can check the official site of APEX Bank.

