Application begins for distict judge vacancies in Allahabad Court

Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021: High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has invited online applications for recruitment against 98 vacancies of district judge (UP HJS).
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Aspirants can apply online at allahabadhighcourt.in from January 20 till February 19.

Eligibility:

The candidates must have LLB Degree with 7 Years practice as an advocate and should be between the age group of 35 to 45 years.

Key Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 20 January 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 19 February 2021

Fee Payment Last Date: 19 February 2021

Pre Exam Date: 04 April 2021

Admit Card Available: March 2021

Selection Procedure:

The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Prelims, Mains and Interview. The prelims exam is scheduled to be held on April 4, 2021.

Pay Scale of Rs. 51550-1230-58930-1380-63070

Application Fee

General/OBC - Rs. 1250/-

SC/ST- Rs. 1000/-

Candidates belonging to other states than UP - Rs. 1250/-

