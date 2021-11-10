Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / APPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Extension Officer Grade I posts
employment news

APPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Extension Officer Grade I posts

APPSC to recruit candidates for Extension Officer Grade I posts. Candidates can apply online till December 8, 2021.
APPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Extension Officer Grade I posts(Shutterstock)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:45 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, APPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Extension Officer Grade I posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of APPSC on psc.ap.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 8, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 22 posts in the organization. The the post of Extension Officer Grade-I (Supervisor) will be filled in  A.P. Women Development and Child Welfare Sub – ordinate Service. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Home Science / Bachelor’s of Social Work. The age limit of the candidate. The age limit of the candidate should be minimum 18 years of age and maximum 42 years of age. 

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written exam. Appearance in all the papers of examination (computer based test) is compulsory. Absence in any of the papers will automatically render the disqualification of the candidature.

Detailed Notification Here 

RELATED STORIES

Application Fees

The application fees is 250/- and 80/- for examination fees. SC, ST, BC, PH and Ex. service men, Families having household supply white card are exempted from payment of application fees but will have to pay 80/- as examination fees. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
appsc group sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JKSSB SI recruitment begins today at jkssb.nic.in portal

Raj Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Registration for 4438 posts begins today

UPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2020 released on upsc.gov.in, download link here 

HSSC Male Constable (GD) Answer Key 2021: Objection window opens today 
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Eng vs NZ Semi Final
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP