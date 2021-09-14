APSC assistant engineer answer key released, raise objections by Sept 19

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the answer key of the screening test for the post of assistant engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical & chemical). Candidates who appeared for the screening test can check the answer key on the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

As per the official notification, answer keys of the above mentioned examination on the subjects of general studies, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and chemical engineering along with the 'answer key claim format' have been uploaded on the official website.

The screening test was held on August 28.

"Candidates are requested to visit the website and download the claim format and if any answer key, in his/her opinion is found to be incorrect/wrong, he/she may submit the correct answers as per his/her opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc' to substantiate the claim to the undersigned personally or by post or e-mail to latest by 5pm on September 19 for taking necessary action from this end", reads the notification.

Direct link to download answer keys and claim format

How to check answer keys:

Visit he official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in

On the homepage, under "Important Links" section, click on 'Answer Keys' link

Under the link that reads, "Screening Test (OMR based) for for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer(Civil, Mechanical, Electrical & Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam Vide Advt. No. 06/2020, dated 19-08-2020", click on the relevant answer key of a subject you want to check

The Answer key claim format link is also given there. Click on the relevant link to download the format

The answer key will appear on the screen

Check the answer key and download it.