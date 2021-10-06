Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / APSC Enforcement Inspector Admit Card 2021 to release today, how to download here
employment news

APSC Enforcement Inspector Admit Card 2021 to release today, how to download here

Published on Oct 06, 2021 10:39 AM IST
APSC Enforcement Inspector Admit Card 2021 to release today, how to download here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Assam Public Service Commission will release APSC Enforcement Inspector Admit Card 2021 on October 6, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of APSC on apsc.nic.in. The examination will be conducted on October 24, 2021 in the state. 

The examination of general studies will be conducted in single shift from 10 am to 12 noon. As per the earlier released notice, no intimation letter to the candidates will be sent separately by post. The candidates shall have to download their own intimation letter from the aforesaid website after providing their login credentials on the official website. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

APSC Enforcement Inspector Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of APSC on apsc.nic.in.
  • Click on APSC Enforcement Inspector Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

This recruitment was notified on December 16, 2020 and selection of Enforcement Inspectors will be through a screening test which will be OMR based.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apsc recruitment exam admit card sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSSSC PET Revised Answer Key 2021 released, download link here 

Indian Army NCC special entry scheme recruitment: Apply for 55 vacancies

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Registration begins, direct link and how to apply 

DFCCIL Answer Key 2021 released for various posts, download link here  
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP