APSC JE admit cards 2021 released, direct link for screening test hall tickets
APSC JE admit cards 2021 released, direct link for screening test hall tickets

APSC JE admit card released at apsc.nic.in, here direct link to download admit card
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Cards of screening test for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil ) under the water resource development. Candidates who have applied for the post of Junior Engineer( Civil) under the water resource department can download their admit cards from the official website of the APSC at apsc.nic.in.

The Screening test( OMR) will be held on October 3.

Candidates can also download the admit card from the official website of the Assam Public service commission

APSC JE (civil) screening test admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, ‘Download admit card for Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Water Resources Department, Assam (Advt. No.: 12/2020, dated: 16-12-2020)Admit Card’

Key in your Application ID and DOB

Click on View E-Admission certificate

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and Take the print out

