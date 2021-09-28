APSC JE admit cards 2021 released, direct link for screening test hall tickets

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Cards of screening test for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil ) under the water resource development. Candidates who have applied for the post of Junior Engineer( Civil) under the water resource department can download their admit cards from the official website of the APSC at apsc.nic.in.

The Screening test( OMR) will be held on October 3.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card

Candidates can also download the admit card from the official website of the Assam Public service commission

APSC JE (civil) screening test admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, ‘Download admit card for Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Water Resources Department, Assam (Advt. No.: 12/2020, dated: 16-12-2020)Admit Card’

Key in your Application ID and DOB

Click on View E-Admission certificate

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and Take the print out