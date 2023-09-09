Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for the posts of Scientific Officer and Junior Scientific Officer in various departments. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 7. However, candidates can submit the application fee by October 9. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at apsc.nic.in.

APSC recruitment 2023: Apply for SO and JSO posts at apsc.nic.in

APSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 20 vacancies.

Vacancy details:

Scientific Officer for Directorate of Forensic Science, Guwahati, Assam: 01

Scientific Officer for Regional Forensic Science Laboratories at Silchar, Bongaigaon, Tezpur and Dibrugarh respectively under the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam: 12

Junior Scientific Officer for Mobile Forensic Laboratories under the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam: 07

APSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹250 for the general category. For SC/ST/OBC/MOBC candidates the application fee is ₹150.

SO/JSO recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the recruitment portal at apscrecruitment.in

On the homepage, click on the “(A) Scientific Officer for Directorate of Forensic Science, Guwahati, Assam, (B) Scientific Officer for Regional Forensic Science Laboratories at Silchar, Bongaigaon, Tezpur and Dibrugarh respectively under the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam, (C) Junior Scientific Officer for Mobile Forensic Laboratories under the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam”.

Register and proceed with the application

Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and download

Take a printout for future reference