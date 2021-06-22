APSSB Group C Recruitment 2021: Application for 53 UDC posts ends soon

APSSB Group C Recruitment 2021: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has invited applications to fill Group C posts in the various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the APSSB.

The application process is underway and the last date to apply is June 25. The tentative date for the written examination is August 1 and the tentative date for the skill test is August 8.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 53 vacancies of the Upper Division Clerk.

APSSB Recruitment Age Limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 32 years.

APSSB Recruitment Examination fee: Candidates from the General category have to pay ₹200 as the examination fee and APST candidates have to pay ₹150 as the examination fee. PWD candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

APSSB Recruitment Educational Qualification: Candidates should have done a Bachelor's Degree from the recognized University.

Candidates should possess a six months diploma in Computer Application from a recognized Board or Institute duly recognized by the Arunachal Pradesh Council for the Technical Education (AICTE).

APSSB Recruitment Selection process: The selection will consist of two stages : Stage 1: Objective type Multiple Type Question; Stage 2: Skill Test

For more details check the notification on the official website of APSB at https://apssb.nic.in/