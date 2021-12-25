Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Armed Forces Tribunal Recruitment 2021: Apply for Stenographer & other posts
Armed Forces Tribunal will recruit candidates for Stenographer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online on or before January 31, 2021. 
Published on Dec 25, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Armed Forces Tribunal has invited applications from candidates to apply for Stenographer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AFT Delhi on aftdelhi.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 31, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 20 posts in the organization. 

Candidates who apply for the post will not be allowed to withdraw their candidature subsequently. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Financial Adviser and Chief Accounts Officer: 1 Post
  • Deputy Controller of Accounts: 1 Post
  • Principal Private Secretary: 4 Posts
  • Assistant Registrar: 1 Post
  • Private Secretary: 2 Posts
  • Tribunal Officer/ Section Officer: 1 Post
  • Assistant: 1 Post
  • Tribunal Master/ Stenographer Grade I: 5 Posts
  • Accounts Officer: 2 Posts
  • Junior Accounts Officer: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification Available here&lt;/strong&gt;. The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation shall not exceed 56 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications. 

How to Apply

Candidates will have to download the application form from the official website and fill the application form. The filled up application form should be sent to the Principal Registrar, Armed Forces Tribunal, Principal Bench, West Block- VIII, Sector I, R.K. Puram, New Delhi- 110066. 

