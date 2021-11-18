Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC invites applications to recruit veterinary officers

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications to recruit seven veterinary officers. The deadline for submission of the application forms is December 18.
Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC invites applications to recruit veterinary officers
Published on Nov 18, 2021
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications to recruit seven veterinary officers in the Department of Animals Husbandry and Veterinary. “Out of 7(seven) posts, os(five) posts are reserved for APST candidates and 02(two) posts are un-reserved. The vacancy position is subject to variation. Any vacancy/post(s) if received from Animals Husbandry, Veterinary & Diary Development, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh will be included and notified before the written examination is held,” the APPSC has informed candidates.

The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and the deadline for submission of the forms is December 18.

Candidates between 18 and 32 years of age having a Bachelor,'s Degree in Animals and Veterinary Science are eligible for this recruitment. “However, candidates that have appeared or are appearing in the final year examination shall also be eligible to apply, subject to production of original certificate/mark sheet at the time of viva voce/ interview,” the Commission has said.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and interview.

 

 

