Home / Education / Employment News / Assam: APSC research assistant recruitment begins today
employment news

Assam: APSC research assistant recruitment begins today

Published on Oct 04, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Assam: APSC research assistant recruitment begins today(HT)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will begin the recruitment process today, October 4, to fill 45 Research Assistants in Planning Services under Transformation & Development Department. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission and the deadline for the submission of the forms is November 3.

APSC official website

Candidates between 21-38 years of age as on January 1, 2021 with Bachelor Degree in Arts, Science or Commerce from any recognized University with either Statistics, Economics, Mathematics, Agricultural Economics, Sociology, Anthropology, Social Anthropology, Social Work, Business Administration, Business Management, Geography or Commerce as one of the subjects are eligible to apply for the job. Candidates can refer to the official job notification for details on the upper age limit relaxation.

As of now, the Commission has not given details of the selection process. 

Candidates should refer to the official website of the Commission for updates on the recruitment. From the application process till the completion of the recruitment, the Commission will release all updates on its website.

