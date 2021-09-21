Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Assam: APSC to recruit 15 Insurance Medical Officers
employment news

Assam: APSC to recruit 15 Insurance Medical Officers

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications to recruit 15 Insurance Medical officers. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission from September 24 and the deadline for the submission of the forms is October 24.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Assam: APSC to recruit 15 Insurance Medical Officers(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

For this post, candidates should be MBBS having Registration under Assam Medical Council, 1960 and should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2021. The age limit of the candidates will be calculated on the basis of the matriculation / HSLC admit card or pass certificate.

“The selection procedure will be notified later on followed by issuing corrigendum/addendum, if required. The commission will decide the provision for selection in respect of any post/posts or service/services considering the status, cadre and grade or the number of applications received for the advertised post/posts or service/services,” the APSC has said in the notification.

