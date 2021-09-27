Assam DEE to begin recruitment process for 9,354 teaching positions today

The Director of Elementary Education, Assam or the DEE Assam will begin the recruitment process today to fill 9,354 teaching positions. The application forms will be available on the official website of the DEE Assam. The last date for submission of the application forms is October 27.

Assam DEE teacher recruitment registration website

Candidates who have passed the Assam teacher eligibility test or the Assam TET will be able to apply for the exam and those candidates who will appear and pass in the Assam TET which is scheduled to be held in the month of October 2021 can also apply. Candidates who qualify in the Assam TET to be held in October 2021 can apply for the recruitment from the date of publication of the result till midnight of December 31.

Out of the total number of vacancies, a total of 7,242 posts are in lower primary schools and 2112 vacancies Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher, Assamese Language Teacher and Manipuri Language Teacher of upper primary schools.

“The online application and documents submitted by the candidate will be verified using modern technology with the help of DigiLocker, Govt. of India and by scanning Barcode or QR Code for ensuring genuineness of the uploaded documents as well as by back-office verification with the competent board/ council/ authority. But the authority if desires may conduct physical document verification at any point of time with proper notice,” the DEE Assam has said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON