Assam govt announces to fill 22,921 posts in Education department
Assam govt announces to fill 22,921 posts in Education department

The Assam government has announced to fill a total of 22,921 posts in the education department. Out of the total number of posts 10,000 will be filled in Primary Education and the rest in Secondary Education. This decision has been taken in the weekly cabinet meeting.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Assam govt announces to fill 22,921 posts in Education department (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

Announcing the weekly cabinet meeting decision on social media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Decisions taken in our weekly Cabinet meeting today will provide relief to Gorkha community, ensure land rights of indigenous people, initiate major recruitment drive in Education Dept including appointment in Bodo, Garo and Hindi mediums, etc."

The recruitment process will start from September 1.

The government has also decided to conduct special teacher eligibility test or the TET to fill up 1,464 posts reserved for ST (Hills) in the education department.

Special TET will also be held for recruitment in Bodo, Garo, and Manipuri mediums.

Topics
assam tet
